NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. NetEase has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

