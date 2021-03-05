NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE NTST traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,698. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Truist decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

