NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.41. 558,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 456,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

