Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.38.

NYSE NVRO traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth $1,525,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nevro by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Nevro by 48.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth $273,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

