New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,351 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $116,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDU opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

