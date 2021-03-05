New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NUPMF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 263,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. New Pacific Metals has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

