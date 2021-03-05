New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

