New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,644 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667,304 shares of company stock worth $609,855,725 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

