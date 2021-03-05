New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,572.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $198.22 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

