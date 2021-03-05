New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL opened at $122.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

