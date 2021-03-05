New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Freshpet worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.48, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

