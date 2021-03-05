New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,749 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

