New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $144.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

