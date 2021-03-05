NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.19 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $72,696.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,190.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.97 or 0.01016396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.15 or 0.00368255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

