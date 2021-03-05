NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 299,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

