NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 299,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

