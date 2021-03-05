Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.28. The company had a trading volume of 140,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

