Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.63. 299,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,952. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

