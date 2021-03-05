Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $10.40 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 64.9% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,554,561. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

