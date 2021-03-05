Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 3,629 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.31. 157,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

