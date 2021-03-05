Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) (NCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) (ASX:NCK) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.34.

Get Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) alerts:

About Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX)

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, bedroom furniture, mattresses and bases, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nick Scali Limited (NCK.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.