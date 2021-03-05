Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKLA. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $16.03 on Friday. Nikola has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 860,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

