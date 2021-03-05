NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE NL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,407. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

