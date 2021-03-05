NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 10th (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics’ (NASDAQ:NLSP) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 10th. NLS Pharmaceutics had issued 4,819,277 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During NLS Pharmaceutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NLSP stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

