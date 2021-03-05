NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Claudia J. Merkle Sells 978 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $23,970.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,762.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of NMI by 490.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,181 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 34.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NMI by 220.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 197,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NMI by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

