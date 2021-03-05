Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 917,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

