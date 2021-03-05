Non-Fungible Yearn Trading 5,664.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 439.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 5,664.2% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can currently be bought for about $338.06 or 0.00712799 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $34.99 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00471289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00078543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00471818 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,701 tokens. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance.

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

