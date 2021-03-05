Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Lowered to $1.75

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:NNDIF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.