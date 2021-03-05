Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:NIF.UN opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. Noranda Income Fund has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

