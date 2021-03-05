Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $1,050,983.28 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $191.47 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.