Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NPIFF shares. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

