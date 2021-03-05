Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 272,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,226. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

