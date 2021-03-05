NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $474,989.87 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.