Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Novanta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $121.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Novanta by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

