Novavax, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

