Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.