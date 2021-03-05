Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

