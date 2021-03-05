Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 34,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

