Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

