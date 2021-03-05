Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Up 66.8% in February

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the January 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JTA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 110,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,798. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

