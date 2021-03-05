NWK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,146 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.20. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $550.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.