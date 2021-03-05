NWK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lyft by 167.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,952,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $63.55. 151,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,766,309 shares of company stock worth $97,252,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

