NWK Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 2.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.37. 17,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.32 and its 200 day moving average is $343.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

