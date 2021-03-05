Observer (OBSR) Price Tops $0.0082

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00752009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042340 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

