OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Sells $24,612.15 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Grace Vallacchi sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $24,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.