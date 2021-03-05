Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $411,407.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,027.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $226.22 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -117.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

