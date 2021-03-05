Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,284 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 3.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Okta worth $213,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 29.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $24.22 on Friday, reaching $202.00. 140,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,105. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.