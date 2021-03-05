Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $15.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.