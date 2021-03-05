Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $237-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.59 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $226.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.92. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.