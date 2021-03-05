Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.00.

OKTA stock traded down $13.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.35. 53,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

